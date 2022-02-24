Keith Yandell Sells 16,894 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,605,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,718,146.92.

DASH stock traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.42. 6,618,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,867. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.27.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

