Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.080-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of K stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $64.42. 41,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,413. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.63.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,807,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 981,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after buying an additional 195,941 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kellogg by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kellogg by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kellogg by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

