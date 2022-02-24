Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

KW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $2,523,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

