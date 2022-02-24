Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.
KW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.
