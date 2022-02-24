Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 288,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 88,028 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

