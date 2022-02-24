Kevin S. Blair Buys 3,100 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SNV traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $49.34. 1,527,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,502,000 after acquiring an additional 194,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after acquiring an additional 111,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

