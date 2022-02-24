Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.
About Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)
