KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for RPT Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

