KeyFi Market Cap Reaches $919,575.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $919,575.00 and $16,055.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.69 or 0.06753355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,227.12 or 0.99842426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00047969 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.