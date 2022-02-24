Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Up 1.9%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 223 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.96). Approximately 382,018 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 246,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

In related news, insider Karen Brade acquired 8,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £19,886.64 ($27,045.61). Also, insider Ian Armfield acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £10,040 ($13,654.29).

