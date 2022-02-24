Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Up to $16.02

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $16.80. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 665 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $964.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

