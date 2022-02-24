Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Decreased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.94 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.