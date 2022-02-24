Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.48.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)
