Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.