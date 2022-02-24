Kin Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.01 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $72.01 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00168533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00199351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.57 or 0.06797686 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,230 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

