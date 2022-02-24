Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.55

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

KNSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $692.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,768,000 after buying an additional 213,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 363,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after acquiring an additional 879,922 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 374,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

