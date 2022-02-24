Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.92.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.35. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$10.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

