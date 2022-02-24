Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.75. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 632,945 shares.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.