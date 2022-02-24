Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.94

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 56832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

KIGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

