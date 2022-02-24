Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.
In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter.
Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.