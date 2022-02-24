Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Cap of $46.53 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $46.53 million and $3.45 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003221 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00384843 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.