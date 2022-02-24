Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

