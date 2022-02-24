Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 86.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 64.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Kohl’s stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.