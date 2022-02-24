Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 326,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 274,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market capitalization of C$57.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)
