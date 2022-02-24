Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.81). 34,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 16,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £92.56 million and a P/E ratio of -127.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.26.

Get Kooth alerts:

Kooth Company Profile (LON:KOO)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.