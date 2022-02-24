Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.81). 34,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 16,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.90).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £92.56 million and a P/E ratio of -127.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.26.
Kooth Company Profile (LON:KOO)
