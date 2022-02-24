Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 400 ($5.44) to GBX 425 ($5.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

KOS stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 362 ($4.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.32.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

