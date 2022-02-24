Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.54. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 73,239 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 391,460 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 251,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.