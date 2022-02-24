Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.54. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 73,239 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
