Kroger (KR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Kroger has set its FY22 guidance at $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.400-$3.500 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KR opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

