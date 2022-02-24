Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krones currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €101.38 ($115.20).

Krones stock traded down €0.55 ($0.63) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €82.90 ($94.20). 25,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 1 year low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($113.18). The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.70.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

