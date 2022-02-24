KUN (KUN) Price Reaches $16.01

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 39.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $16.01 or 0.00044580 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $32,018.49 and approximately $16,814.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.06 or 0.06786356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,939.11 or 1.00077988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048409 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars.

