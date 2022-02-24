Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,964. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,709,000 after buying an additional 357,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

