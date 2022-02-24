Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ KYMR traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,964. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,709,000 after buying an additional 357,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
