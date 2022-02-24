Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.71

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.71 and last traded at $57.02, with a volume of 25972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Kyocera alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.