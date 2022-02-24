KZ Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,856.06 and $6.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

