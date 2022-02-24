LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 28th.

LAIX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. LAIX has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LAIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LAIX in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LAIX in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

