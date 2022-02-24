Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Netflix comprises about 0.7% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3,039.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.47. The stock had a trading volume of 173,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,957. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.24. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

