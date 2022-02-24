Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,999 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. Apple makes up 3.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,720,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

