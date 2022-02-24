Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,692 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $420.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

