Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $33.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,929.86. 140,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,324.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

