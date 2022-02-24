Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.28. 114,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,093. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $83.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

