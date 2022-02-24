Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VOO traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $384.72. 1,344,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

