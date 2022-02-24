Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
VOO traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $384.72. 1,344,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.