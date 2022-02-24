Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Cintas makes up approximately 0.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,095,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

CTAS traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.20. 9,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.28 and a 200 day moving average of $409.55. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

