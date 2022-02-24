Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 74.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.76. 668,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,666. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after acquiring an additional 341,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

