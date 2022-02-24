Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.30

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LE shares. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

