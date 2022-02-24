Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.48

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 2370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34.
Landstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSR)
