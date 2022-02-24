Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,363,595 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a market cap of £4.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.
About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)
