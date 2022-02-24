Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $75.00 at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $9.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.55. 153,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 24.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,878,000 after buying an additional 68,232 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

