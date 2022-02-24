Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.51

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 24182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Lantheus by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

