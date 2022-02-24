Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,293. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Lantheus has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lantheus by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lantheus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

