Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 15,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $893,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LSCC traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 1,600,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,464. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

