Lattice Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $770,813.00 (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $770,813.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.30 or 0.06781363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,483.25 or 0.99670926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars.

