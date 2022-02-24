Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,135,176. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

